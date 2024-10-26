Left Menu

Strengthening Cultural and Tourism Ties: Madhya Pradesh and France Collaboration

Madhya Pradesh and France discussed bolstering investment and partnerships in trade, industry, and tourism. Key figures met to explore cultural and tourist exchanges. Plans to train tour guides in French and to host French artists in local cultural events were highlighted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently met Consul General of France, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, to discuss potential investments in the sectors of trade, industry, and tourism. The meeting, held at the chief minister’s residence, was also attended by principal secretary Sanjay Shukla.

Key discussions centered around the promotion of cultural and tourism exchanges between France and Madhya Pradesh, a state known for its rich heritage and alluring landscapes. Popular destinations such as Bhedaghat, Sanchi, Bhimbetka, and Khajuraho are favored by French tourists, setting the stage for deepened ties.

The delegation also had insightful talks about improving French language proficiency among local tour guides and fostering cultural exchanges by inviting French artists and filmmakers to India. Collaborations involving the French Institute in India and Alliance Française were also part of the agenda to enhance tourism experiences.

