Strengthening Cultural and Tourism Ties: Madhya Pradesh and France Collaboration
Madhya Pradesh and France discussed bolstering investment and partnerships in trade, industry, and tourism. Key figures met to explore cultural and tourist exchanges. Plans to train tour guides in French and to host French artists in local cultural events were highlighted.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently met Consul General of France, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, to discuss potential investments in the sectors of trade, industry, and tourism. The meeting, held at the chief minister’s residence, was also attended by principal secretary Sanjay Shukla.
Key discussions centered around the promotion of cultural and tourism exchanges between France and Madhya Pradesh, a state known for its rich heritage and alluring landscapes. Popular destinations such as Bhedaghat, Sanchi, Bhimbetka, and Khajuraho are favored by French tourists, setting the stage for deepened ties.
The delegation also had insightful talks about improving French language proficiency among local tour guides and fostering cultural exchanges by inviting French artists and filmmakers to India. Collaborations involving the French Institute in India and Alliance Française were also part of the agenda to enhance tourism experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France Backs CD&R's Investment in Sanofi's Opella: A Positive Outlook
Indian Tech Deals Surge in Q3 2024: A New Wave of Strategic Investments
DP World Pauses UK Investment Amid P&O Controversy
R50 Billion Investment in N2 and N3 Infrastructure to Boost Economic Growth in KZN
DP World Halts £1 Billion UK Investment Amid P&O Ferries Controversy