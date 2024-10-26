Oscar Greenlight: 'Kiss The Future' Documentary Gets Academy Nod

In a dramatic development, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the documentary 'Kiss The Future,' produced by Hollywood giants Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, is now eligible for Oscar consideration. This comes on the heels of an earlier decision that deemed the film ineligible due to qualification criteria concerns, as reported by Deadline.

As of now, Nenad Cicin-Sain's 'Kiss The Future' is featured in the Academy Screening Room, ready to be evaluated by members for the Best Documentary Feature category. Cicin-Sain expressed relief and gratitude towards the Academy for revisiting their decision.

'I am thrilled to hear about the Academy's reversal,' he shared with Deadline. The documentary provides an intense look at the struggles of Sarajevo residents during the 1990s siege, detailing how U2's music offered hope amidst war-related challenges.

Cicin-Sain emphasized the significance of narrating the stories of those affected: 'Numerous individuals shared their personal accounts of trauma and joy. Their stories deserve widespread attention, and the Academy Awards can significantly amplify their reach,' reported Deadline. This decision stems from a routine administrative evaluation by the Academy.

Initially, the documentary branch's executive committee had stated that 'Kiss The Future' did not meet the Oscars' criteria of being screened three times daily for a week in a qualifying city. Damon and Affleck contested this, pointing out the film's extensive release across over 100 AMC theatres, noted Deadline.

Cicin-Sain argued that this exceeded the Academy's intent of ensuring theatrical exposure. After premiering at the Berlin Film Festival in 2023, 'Kiss The Future' is also streaming on Paramount+.

The film presents emotional narratives from Sarajevans and insights from U2 members, capturing their experiences during the siege. U2's post-siege concert in Sarajevo is highlighted as a symbol of resilience and renewed hope.

Acknowledging the financial challenges of promoting an Oscar campaign, Cicin-Sain now seeks funds to bolster the film's award prospects. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)