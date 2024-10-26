Left Menu

Ajay Devgn to Lead Action Drama 'Naam' After 'Singham Again'

'Naam', featuring Ajay Devgn and directed by Anees Bazmee, will hit theaters on November 22. The film's first look poster has stirred curiosity among fans. Devgn is also focused on promoting 'Singham Again', a star-studded action film involving deep connections to Ramayana and battling modern-day evils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:14 IST
Actor Ajay Devgn (Image source/ Instagram @ajaydevgn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is poised to headline the upcoming action drama 'Naam', following the success of 'Singham Again'. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Roongta, 'Naam' is set to hit theaters on November 22 this year. The film is part of a collaboration between Roongta Entertainment and Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd.

The unveil of 'Naam's first look poster has sparked a wave of anticipation among fans eager to learn more about this high-octane drama. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is engrossed in promoting 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty, which is creating a buzz with its ensemble cast and intriguing trailer.

The trailer of 'Singham Again', featuring an all-star lineup including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, offers a thrilling preview of epic action scenes interlaced with iconic dialogues. It also takes an innovative leap by weaving in elements reminiscent of the Ramayana story, with Ajay reprising his iconic role as Bajirao Singham in a battle embodying contemporary interpretations of age-old themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

