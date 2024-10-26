Ajay Devgn to Lead Action Drama 'Naam' After 'Singham Again'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is poised to headline the upcoming action drama 'Naam', following the success of 'Singham Again'. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Roongta, 'Naam' is set to hit theaters on November 22 this year. The film is part of a collaboration between Roongta Entertainment and Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd.

The unveil of 'Naam's first look poster has sparked a wave of anticipation among fans eager to learn more about this high-octane drama. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is engrossed in promoting 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty, which is creating a buzz with its ensemble cast and intriguing trailer.

The trailer of 'Singham Again', featuring an all-star lineup including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, offers a thrilling preview of epic action scenes interlaced with iconic dialogues. It also takes an innovative leap by weaving in elements reminiscent of the Ramayana story, with Ajay reprising his iconic role as Bajirao Singham in a battle embodying contemporary interpretations of age-old themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)