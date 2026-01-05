Left Menu

Tharoor Criticizes IPL's Bangladesh Player Exclusion Amid Political Tensions

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticizes the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Muztafizur Rahman from IPL 2026, urging a separation of sports from politics. He calls it an unwise decision, particularly when diplomatic engagements with Bangladesh are ongoing. Tharoor believes sports should alleviate tensions, not heighten them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:24 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has voiced his disappointment over the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Muztafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. According to Tharoor, making such decisions in sports due to political reasons is misguided, especially at a time when India is actively engaging with Bangladesh for protecting minorities.

Tharoor, in a conversation with ANI, emphasized, "I have consistently argued that politics should not interfere with sports. There are many channels through which India is engaging with Bangladesh. With our foreign minister recently meeting potential future Bangladeshi leaders, we are fostering diplomatic relations, not creating unnecessary rifts through sports."

Expressing his dissatisfaction with policy decisions influenced by social media discontent, Tharoor remarked that sports should be a medium for easing tensions rather than worsening them. His comments came after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced the exclusion of Rahman following directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which occurred amidst political fallout from minority-targeting incidents in Bangladesh, prompting the BCB to request relocating Bangladesh's matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 outside India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

