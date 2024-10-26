Nykaa's Beauty Revolution Amid Quick Commerce Wave

In a rapidly evolving retail landscape, Nykaa's founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar, has reaffirmed the platform's commitment to enhancing delivery timelines and expanding its network. While emphasizing Nykaa's distinctive approach, Nayar highlighted that quick commerce caters to different product categories, not aligning with Nykaa's beauty and fashion focus.

According to Nayar, Indian consumers are increasingly gravitating towards premium offerings across all categories, a trend shaping the beauty and fashion industry. Nykaa is dedicated to becoming the platform of choice for both international and local brands, serving an inclusive beauty community. The 'Nykaaland' event exemplifies this commitment by showcasing brands, styles, and masterclasses with top makeup artists.

Nayar articulated the significance of an omnichannel strategy, crucial for catering to the growing demand from India's digitally savvy Gen Z and millennials. Nykaa's expansion from 15 to 44 warehouses demonstrates its focus on improving delivery times by being closer to customers, a strategy that has improved efficiency by 45%.

(With inputs from agencies.)