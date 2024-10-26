Left Menu

John Legend Opens Up About Heartbreaking Loss and Chrissy Teigen's Life-Saving Abortion

John Legend shares the painful story of losing his son, Jack, in 2020, as wife Chrissy Teigen faced life-threatening complications needing a late-term abortion. Legend emphasizes the tough decisions families make under such circumstances, with a poignant tribute to Jack's memory from the couple.

26-10-2024
John Legend Opens Up About Heartbreaking Loss and Chrissy Teigen's Life-Saving Abortion
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend (Photo/Instagram/@johnlegend). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid interview, musician John Legend has revealed the heart-wrenching ordeal he and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, endured in September 2020. Their son, Jack, was lost due to severe pregnancy complications leading to a necessary late-term abortion, a decision that put Teigen's life at risk.

Legend disclosed that Chrissy's medical emergency, which occurred well past the 15-week mark of her pregnancy, was due to a devastating partial placental abruption. This condition, where the placenta prematurely separates from the uterus, poses grave risks to both mother and child.

Reflecting on the difficult choices faced by families in similar situations, Legend notes that abortions past 15 weeks often involve parents who wish to keep their child, but whose hand is forced by medical complications. Despite the tragedy, Teigen shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute, expressing their profound grief and enduring love for their son, Jack.

Enduring extensive medical interventions, including blood transfusions, Teigen lamented on social media that their efforts were in vain. To honor their son's memory, the couple chose to commemorate him with matching wrist tattoos of his name, underscoring their eternal bond with Jack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

