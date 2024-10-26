Left Menu

Bihar CM Ensures Chhath Festival Readiness

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed preparations for the Chhath festival in Patna, ensuring cleanliness, security, and facilities for devotees. The festival, celebrated in November, involves a four-day observance with rituals including fasting and offerings to the sun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:18 IST
Bihar CM Ensures Chhath Festival Readiness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a hands-on approach by inspecting Patna's Ganga ghats, ensuring the readiness of facilities for the upcoming Chhath festival. Joined by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Kumar emphasized the importance of cleanliness, safety, and proper amenities for the devout.

The inspection tour began at Nasriganj ghat and continued to Kangan Ghat. Kumar expressed confidence that the district administration is well-prepared for Chhath, scheduled for November 7 and 8. The festival, prominently observed in Bihar, marks a significant cultural event involving ritual purity and fasting.

Spanning four days, Chhath involves bathing in sacred waters, fasting, and making offerings first to the setting sun and then to the rising sun. Devotees traditionally end the festival by distributing prasad, strengthening communal and familial bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024