Bihar CM Ensures Chhath Festival Readiness

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a hands-on approach by inspecting Patna's Ganga ghats, ensuring the readiness of facilities for the upcoming Chhath festival. Joined by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Kumar emphasized the importance of cleanliness, safety, and proper amenities for the devout.

The inspection tour began at Nasriganj ghat and continued to Kangan Ghat. Kumar expressed confidence that the district administration is well-prepared for Chhath, scheduled for November 7 and 8. The festival, prominently observed in Bihar, marks a significant cultural event involving ritual purity and fasting.

Spanning four days, Chhath involves bathing in sacred waters, fasting, and making offerings first to the setting sun and then to the rising sun. Devotees traditionally end the festival by distributing prasad, strengthening communal and familial bonds.

