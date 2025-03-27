Left Menu

Kos Minar Film Festival: A Global Celebration of Documentary Storytelling

O.P. Jindal Global University's Jindal School of Journalism and Communication hosted the first international documentary film festival on campus. The Kos Minar International Documentary Film Festival showcased films from various cultures, emphasizing storytelling, human resilience, and truth, attracting attendees and filmmakers worldwide, and honoring Kumar Shahani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:57 IST
Kos Minar Film Festival: A Global Celebration of Documentary Storytelling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat, the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication organized a pioneering international documentary film festival on its campus, from March 21 to March 23, 2025. The festival was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Prof. C. Rajkumar, and commemorated the legacy of filmmaker Kumar Shahani.

The event, named the Kos Minar International Documentary Film Festival, was attended by students, faculty, and international audiences. It showcased remarkable films exploring themes of storytelling, human resilience, and truth. Renowned films like Payal Kapadia's 'A Night of Knowing Nothing' and others received great acclaim.

The three-day festival became a vibrant nexus for cultural exchange and dialogue, highlighting the enduring human desire to bring untold stories to the fore. It included Q&A sessions with filmmakers and special events such as film quizzes conducted by MUBI, underscoring the art of documentary filmmaking and its global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

