Unified in Diversity: The Essential Call for Hindu Unity

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasizes the importance of Hindu unity for societal good and warns against forces attempting to divide based on religion, caste, and ideology. He advocates for proactive efforts to foster unity and progress, addressing issues like the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and promoting cultural events like the Kumbh for national cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:21 IST
Unified in Diversity: The Essential Call for Hindu Unity
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale stressed the importance of Hindu unity and cautioned against forces that aim to divide society along religious, caste, and ideological lines. Speaking during the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's national meet, he underscored the need for vigilance and proactive measures to maintain societal harmony.

Hosabale, aligning with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'batengey toh katengey' slogan, reiterated unity's role in safeguarding society. He emphasized collaboration with religious and cultural organizations to foster collective strength and outdated divisions.

Touching on current issues, Hosabale addressed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, highlighting its impact beyond any single community. He also discussed the significance of the upcoming Kumbh in supporting national unity, inviting all societal sections to participate in this cultural celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

