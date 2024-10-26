Karnataka's Ticket Price Shake-Up: Affordable Movies for All

In a significant move aimed at bringing affordability to cinema-goers, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, led by President NM Suresh, met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah this Saturday. The delegation urged the government to impose a price cap on movie tickets, particularly in multiplexes and other theatres, with the proposed ceiling set at Rs 200.

Expressing concern over the exorbitant ticket prices, which reportedly reach up to Rs 2000, Suresh emphasized the financial strain this places on families. "For some movies, multiplexes charge more than Rs 1000 to 2000, making a family outing prohibitively expensive," he noted. He underlined the need for government intervention to ensure entertainment remains accessible to everyone, mirroring similar initiatives in states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Chamber also advocated for increased screen time for Kannada films in multiplexes, where priority is often given to big-budget films in other languages. Responding positively, CM Siddaramaiah promised that guidelines would be rolled out within 10 days to address these concerns and regulate ticket prices state-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)