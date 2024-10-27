Boy George Explores Fame and Music Legacy in New Art

British singer-songwriter Boy George dives into the relationship between celebrities and stardom through his new art collection, 'Fame'. The limited edition, launching Friday, portrays music legends like David Bowie and Madonna, alongside a self-portrait from George's Culture Club era, available through Castle Fine Art.

Rapper Lil Durk, Grammy winner and leader of the rap group Only the Family, was arrested on murder-for-hire charges. Prosecutors claim Lil Durk ordered the 2022 murder of a rival. Authorities apprehended him near an airport as he attempted to leave the U.S., as per criminal complaints.

Universal Music Group has launched a Spanish rendition of Brenda Lee's 1958 classic, 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree'. Using SoundLabs AI, the track 'Noche Buena y Navidad', produced by Auero Baqueiro, was released with Brenda Lee's approval and adds a new festive touch to the celebrated song.

(With inputs from agencies.)