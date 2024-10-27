Healing After Horror: The Navy Apologizes to Angoon

In a historic move, the US Navy issued an apology to the residents of Angoon, a Tlingit village in Alaska, for a devastating attack it carried out in 1882. The apology was delivered by Rear Adm. Mark Sucato on the 142nd anniversary of the bombardment.

The attack left significant scars on the village, including loss of life, resources, and culture, while creating intergenerational trauma. Although a settlement was made in 1973, the community had long sought an apology, marking each annual remembrance by asking for someone from the Navy to apologize.

This acknowledgment follows a pattern of apologies from the US military for its historical conflicts with Alaska Natives. As Angoon attempts to heal, they continue to thrive on Admiralty Island, drawing tourists to its wildlife and natural beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)