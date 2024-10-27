Left Menu

Legacy Unwritten: The Succession Dilemma of Tata Group

The book 'Ratan Tata: A Life' reveals Ratan Tata's regrets regarding the succession process within Tata Sons. Despite hopes for Noel Tata, Ratan Tata sought a fair and unbiased selection process, open even to foreigners with the right qualifications. The decision eventually named Cyrus Mistry as his successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:11 IST
Legacy Unwritten: The Succession Dilemma of Tata Group
Ratan Tata
  • Country:
  • India

In a recently published biography, Ratan Tata's approach to selecting his successor as the head of Tata Sons is scrutinized. Despite his half-brother Noel Tata being seen as a strong candidate, Ratan sought a transparent, unbiased process.

The biography, 'Ratan Tata: A Life' by Thomas Mathew, highlights Ratan's insistence on merit over any personal or communal bias. He aimed for fairness, even considering international candidates who met the criteria.

The comprehensive selection process eventually concluded with Cyrus Mistry appointed as Ratan's successor, though the late industrialist harbored regrets about the exclusion of certain aspirants from exposure to diverse assignments within the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024