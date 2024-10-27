Legacy Unwritten: The Succession Dilemma of Tata Group

In a recently published biography, Ratan Tata's approach to selecting his successor as the head of Tata Sons is scrutinized. Despite his half-brother Noel Tata being seen as a strong candidate, Ratan sought a transparent, unbiased process.

The biography, 'Ratan Tata: A Life' by Thomas Mathew, highlights Ratan's insistence on merit over any personal or communal bias. He aimed for fairness, even considering international candidates who met the criteria.

The comprehensive selection process eventually concluded with Cyrus Mistry appointed as Ratan's successor, though the late industrialist harbored regrets about the exclusion of certain aspirants from exposure to diverse assignments within the company.

