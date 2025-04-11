Left Menu

Nainar Nagendran: The New Face of BJP's Tamil Nadu Leadership

Nainar Nagendran, a BJP legislator from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, has filed his nomination to contest the party's state president election. Having switched from AIADMK, Nagendran is the first to file his papers, supported by key party figures, indicating his likely succession as the new president.

BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran, representing Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, has officially entered the race for the party's state president election. The nomination was submitted on Friday, marking a significant step in the ongoing political reshuffle within the BJP.

Nagendran, who previously aligned with AIADMK, currently serves as the state vice president and was the first to file his nomination papers at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam, located in T Nagar.

His candidacy has gained notable support from influential party members, including the current chief K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan. Insiders anticipate that Nagendran will soon be declared the new state president, succeeding Annamalai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

