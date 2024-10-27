Johnny Depp's Italian Odyssey: A Cinematic Comeback at Rome Film Fest

Johnny Depp recently made headlines in Italy, where he arrived for the screening of his latest directorial effort, 'Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness', at the Rome Film Festival. Despite a delayed flight that caused him to miss the press conference, Depp presented his film and accepted an award before leaving the next morning, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Once a figure of controversy in Hollywood due to his turbulent personal life, including a legal clash with ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp is now experiencing a resurgence, especially in Europe. His resurgence began at Cannes Film Festival last year, where he starred in 'Jeanne du Barry', directed by Maiwenn. 'Modi', which debuted at the San Sebastian Film Festival recently, narrates the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani amidst a tumultuous time in Paris in 1916.

In an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter, Depp elaborated on his connection with Modigliani and his personal struggles. The idea for 'Modi' was initially brought to him by Al Pacino in 1997, who intended to direct the film. "Al was going to direct it at the time... then it sort of disappeared," Depp recounted, reflecting on the project's eventual realization over two decades later.

Recalling his directorial debut in 'The Brave', which faced significant criticism, Depp said, "It made me understand... you learn from that." Asked about similarities with Modigliani, a man known for his excesses and emotional battles, Depp humorously stated, "He is the exact opposite of me. I adore rejection," but acknowledged their shared perseverance and authenticity.

Depp described his recent industry experiences as navigating a "vast wilderness," acknowledging the growth born from adversity. "That vast wilderness taught me a whole lot," he said, reflecting on his life's 'soap opera' journey. Despite past conflicts, Depp expressed no ill will. Regarding Hollywood, Depp expressed feeling liberated, "I had a few bouts with Hollywood... I had to get in there and whip it around a little bit," highlighting his dedication to authenticity in his roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)