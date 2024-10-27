Rajpal Yadav Returns as Chota Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Renowned for his comedic prowess, Rajpal Yadav is once again stepping into the shoes of Chota Pandit in the upcoming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Known for his hilarious and enduring characters, Yadav has left an indelible mark on audiences with his impeccable comic timing, ensuring that Chota Pandit remains unforgettable despite casting changes and new plot twists.

In a conversation with ANI, Yadav reflected on the character's journey since debuting in the 2007 release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. He described how Chota Pandit's initial encounter with Manjulika, played by Vidya Balan, significantly transformed his character. Following his appearances alongside Akshay Kumar in the first film and Kartik Aaryan in the sequel, Yadav is primed for his return in the third installment.

Yadav elaborates on his beloved role, dubbing Chota Pandit as more than just a character — a blend of caricature and comic archetype inspired by traditional Indian roles like the sutradhaar and vidushak. Known for his self-deprecating humor, Chota Pandit brings comic relief to the series. With each film, the character evolves, now appearing smeared in sandalwood paste, symbolizing new beginnings.

Expressing enthusiasm for reuniting with Kartik Aaryan post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Yadav shares, "Our camaraderie makes the experience immensely rewarding." Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film blends comedy and horror into a compelling narrative.

Featuring stars like Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has piqued filmgoers' curiosity, especially with the iconic face-off rendition 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' between Madhuri and Vidya. Yadav, delighted to share the screen with Madhuri, remarks on the grace she brings to the production.

On his other projects, Yadav mentions upcoming releases like 'Bhoot Bangla', 'Welcome to the Jungle' with Akshay Kumar, and 'Baby John', set for a Christmas debut. As 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' gears up for its November 1st release, it faces fierce competition from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', promising a thrilling box-office battle this Diwali.

Fans anxiously await the return of Manjulika and Rooh Baba, heightening anticipation for this memorable cinematic event. (ANI)

