Historic Union: Mizoram Churches Unite After 130 Years

The Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), a significant new alliance of Christian denominations, was officially launched on Sunday. This marks the first such unification in the region since Christianity took root here in 1894, revealed a prominent church leader.

Established by eight principal churches, including Mizoram Presbyterian Church and the Baptist Church of Mizoram, the CCM aims to foster inter-church harmony. Mizoram, a predominantly Christian state, sees its churches play a pivotal role in society.

The inauguration, conducted by Mizoram Presbyterian Church Synod moderator Rev R Vanlalnghaka, was held at the Presbyterian church in Aizawl. The event witnessed the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, cabinet ministers, and various legislators from both the ruling Zoram People's Movement and opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)