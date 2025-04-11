EU Unity in Trade Tensions: Bayrou and Xi's Stand Against U.S. Policies

Amid escalating global trade tensions, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou cautions against the idea that China could replace the United States as a primary trade partner, labeling it as naive and dangerous. He emphasizes the importance of European Union solidarity in navigating these turbulent economic waters.

During a recent event, Bayrou addressed concerns about shifting trade alliances, urging EU members to remain united. His comments came as President Xi Jinping of China remarked to Spain's prime minister about the necessity for China and the EU to collaborate in defending global trade systems and opposing one-sided tactics, a clear critique of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The shared sentiments of Bayrou and Xi underscore a broader call for international cooperation to uphold globalization amidst rising protectionism. Their statements reflect a growing concern over unilateral moves that could destabilize economic partnerships worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)