Celebrating the Harvest: A Message of Unity and Prosperity

President Droupadi Murmu has shared her greetings with the nation ahead of a series of significant harvest festivals. These include Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu Pirapu, observed between April 13 and 15 across India.

In her message, President Murmu highlighted the festivals' role in symbolizing social traditions and underscored the crucial message of preserving nature and protecting India's rich cultural legacy. She praised the hard work of farmers and emphasized the nation's gratitude to them.

She expressed hope that these vibrant celebrations would inspire citizens to commit to the nation's development with dedication and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)