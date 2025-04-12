Left Menu

Celebrating the Harvest: A Message of Unity and Prosperity

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the nation ahead of various traditional harvest festivals, including Vaisakhi, Vishu, and Bahag Bihu. Celebrated from April 13-15, these festivals highlight India's social traditions and the importance of preserving nature. Murmu emphasized the gratitude owed to farmers and urged citizens to dedicate themselves to national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has shared her greetings with the nation ahead of a series of significant harvest festivals. These include Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu Pirapu, observed between April 13 and 15 across India.

In her message, President Murmu highlighted the festivals' role in symbolizing social traditions and underscored the crucial message of preserving nature and protecting India's rich cultural legacy. She praised the hard work of farmers and emphasized the nation's gratitude to them.

She expressed hope that these vibrant celebrations would inspire citizens to commit to the nation's development with dedication and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

