9Skin Expands Offline with Tira Partnership to Revolutionize Skincare

9Skin, co-founded by actress Nayanthara, partners with Reliance Retail's Tira to enter offline retail in India. Celebrating the launch, the exclusive Skinderella Hydrogel Mask debuts on Tira. The collaboration signifies 9Skin's mission of clean, effective, and ethical skincare solutions, expanding its reach to diverse Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:04 IST
Reliance Retail's Tira partners with Nayanthara's 9Skin (Image source: Reliance Retail's Tira). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The skincare brand 9Skin, co-founded by famed actress Nayanthara, has forged a significant collaboration with Reliance Retail's Tira, marking its first foray into offline retail in India. This strategic partnership aims to broaden 9Skin's presence beyond its established direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel.

Marking the launch of this collaboration, 9Skin unveils an exclusive offering: the 'Skinderella' Hydrogel Mask, available only on Tira. Developed to provide deep hydration and skin rejuvenation, this limited-time product appeals to the diverse skincare demands of Indian consumers. Inspired by Nayanthara's personal skincare experiences, 9Skin pledges to deliver gentle, effective care, employing natural ingredients and advanced nanotechnology for a holistic skincare approach.

Bhakti Modi, Co-Founder of Tira, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating it aligns with Tira's dedication to delivering cutting-edge skincare solutions. Nayanthara echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collaboration as a means to reach wider audiences with clean and ethical skincare products through Tira's extensive retail network.

9Skin's array of skincare products, such as Skintillate Booster Oil and Rejuvenate Night Cream, are priced between Rs 999 and Rs 1899. These are now also accessible via Tira's platforms, amplifying 9Skin's already established international footprint in countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and Canada. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

