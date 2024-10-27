Left Menu

Diwali Lights Up the White House: President Biden's Celebration

President Joe Biden celebrated Diwali at the White House, marking his final such event during his term. Joined by a large Indian American community, the President lit a Diya lamp and delivered remarks, enriched by a special video message from NASA astronaut Sunita Williams from the ISS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:19 IST
President Joe Biden is set to illuminate the White House with Diwali festivities on Monday evening, welcoming Indian Americans nationwide for a vibrant celebration. As part of an annual tradition, Biden will light a Diya lamp in the Blue Room, followed by an address to the gathered guests, the White House announced.

The evening marks Biden's last Diwali reception at the White House, as the President will not be seeking another term. Enhancing the significance of the event, a video message from Sunita 'Suni' Williams, an esteemed NASA astronaut and practicing Hindu, will be presented. Williams, currently commanding the International Space Station, recorded her Diwali greetings for the occasion.

Adding a cultural flair to the celebration, Washington, DC's own classical South Asian music and dance ensemble, Nootana, will perform alongside the Marine Corps Band, providing an evening rich in tradition and diversity.

