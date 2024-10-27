Diwali Lights Up the White House: President Biden's Celebration

President Joe Biden is set to illuminate the White House with Diwali festivities on Monday evening, welcoming Indian Americans nationwide for a vibrant celebration. As part of an annual tradition, Biden will light a Diya lamp in the Blue Room, followed by an address to the gathered guests, the White House announced.

The evening marks Biden's last Diwali reception at the White House, as the President will not be seeking another term. Enhancing the significance of the event, a video message from Sunita 'Suni' Williams, an esteemed NASA astronaut and practicing Hindu, will be presented. Williams, currently commanding the International Space Station, recorded her Diwali greetings for the occasion.

Adding a cultural flair to the celebration, Washington, DC's own classical South Asian music and dance ensemble, Nootana, will perform alongside the Marine Corps Band, providing an evening rich in tradition and diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)