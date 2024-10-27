Folk Icon Sharda Sinha: A Battle with Cancer

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, aged 72, has been placed on oxygen support due to a cancer-related health complication, confirmed an official at AIIMS.

Sinha, who has been living with multiple myeloma since 2017, is currently in the ICU at the Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), a division of AIIMS' cancer institute.

Dr. Rima Dada, the professor in-charge of the AIIMS media cell, stated that Sinha remains hemodynamically stable while under continuous observation. The news emerges shortly after the singer's husband, Braj Kishore Sinha, passed away following a brain hemorrhage.

(With inputs from agencies.)