Left Menu

Folk Icon Sharda Sinha: A Battle with Cancer

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, 72, is receiving oxygen support due to complications from cancer. Admitted to AIIMS, she has battled multiple myeloma since 2017. Her husband recently passed away after a brain hemorrhage. Sinha's songs enhance cultural festivities and feature in acclaimed films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:56 IST
Folk Icon Sharda Sinha: A Battle with Cancer
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, aged 72, has been placed on oxygen support due to a cancer-related health complication, confirmed an official at AIIMS.

Sinha, who has been living with multiple myeloma since 2017, is currently in the ICU at the Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), a division of AIIMS' cancer institute.

Dr. Rima Dada, the professor in-charge of the AIIMS media cell, stated that Sinha remains hemodynamically stable while under continuous observation. The news emerges shortly after the singer's husband, Braj Kishore Sinha, passed away following a brain hemorrhage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024