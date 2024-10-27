Folk Icon Sharda Sinha: A Battle with Cancer
Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, 72, is receiving oxygen support due to complications from cancer. Admitted to AIIMS, she has battled multiple myeloma since 2017. Her husband recently passed away after a brain hemorrhage. Sinha's songs enhance cultural festivities and feature in acclaimed films.
Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, aged 72, has been placed on oxygen support due to a cancer-related health complication, confirmed an official at AIIMS.
Sinha, who has been living with multiple myeloma since 2017, is currently in the ICU at the Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), a division of AIIMS' cancer institute.
Dr. Rima Dada, the professor in-charge of the AIIMS media cell, stated that Sinha remains hemodynamically stable while under continuous observation. The news emerges shortly after the singer's husband, Braj Kishore Sinha, passed away following a brain hemorrhage.
