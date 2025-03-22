Pratik Gandhi Breaks the Mold: Embracing New Challenges in Bollywood
Pratik Gandhi, acclaimed for 'Scam 1992', discusses his diverse roles in Bollywood, emphasizing the importance of experimentation and his desire to avoid being typecast. He highlights the necessity of taking risks in storytelling, urging filmmakers to support new talent, and shares insights into his career journey and philosophy.
Pratik Gandhi, celebrated for his role in 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', is determined not to be pigeonholed. Known for exploring various genres, he believes in constantly surprising his audience. His roles in 'Modern Love: Mumbai' and 'Madgaon Express' exemplify his commitment to diversity in performance.
Gandhi discusses the industry's current risk-averse nature and insists that creativity requires fearlessness. Having balanced a corporate engineering job with his acting passion early in his career, he stresses that storytelling should not be confined by conventional boundaries or dictated entirely by data.
His journey from theater and Gujarati films to mainstream Bollywood illustrates his dedication to experimentation and courage in storytelling. His ongoing projects, including a collaboration with director Hansal Mehta, promise to further defy expectations and showcase new narratives.
