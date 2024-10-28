Left Menu

Hunter Parrish Joins Star-Studded Cast in Prime Video's 'Scarpetta'

Actor Hunter Parrish will star in Prime Video's 'Scarpetta', a series based on Patricia Cornwell's novels. Parrish joins notable cast members like Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis in this mystery thriller, produced by Blumhouse Television. The series is slated for two seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:59 IST
Actor Hunter Parrish, celebrated for his roles in ''Weeds'' and ''It's Complicated'', takes on a recurring role in the eagerly anticipated Prime Video series, ''Scarpetta''.

Joining a stellar cast including Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, Parrish appears in the series based on Patricia Cornwell's acclaimed novels.

The series ''Scarpetta'' explores the thrilling mysteries surrounding Kay Scarpetta, played by Kidman, and is set to receive a two-season order. Produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios, it features an ensemble cast with Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, among others.

