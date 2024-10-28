Left Menu

Sindalah: NEOM's Luxurious Gem in the Red Sea Unveiled

Sindalah, the first physical showcase of NEOM, has been unveiled. This luxury island destination marks a major milestone in NEOM's development and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's tourism goals. Located near NEOM in northwest Saudi Arabia, Sindalah offers luxurious amenities, creating job opportunities and promoting sustainable tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neom | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:12 IST
Sindalah: NEOM's Luxurious Gem in the Red Sea Unveiled

Sindalah, the inaugural luxury destination of NEOM, has been officially launched, marking a significant phase in the project's evolution. Announced by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, this development aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's tourism strategy.

Sindalah, crafted over two years and located 5 kilometers off NEOM's coast in the Red Sea, will serve as a prime tourist attraction, bringing luxury hospitality and new job opportunities to the region. The island's design by Luca Dini integrates natural beauty with cutting-edge technology.

Sindalah is poised to enhance NEOM's tourism ambitions by 2028, offering exclusive experiences such as a yacht club, fine dining, and a golf course. It embodies NEOM's commitment to sustainability with a remarkable marine ecosystem that includes species unique to its waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024