Sindalah: NEOM's Luxurious Gem in the Red Sea Unveiled

Sindalah, the inaugural luxury destination of NEOM, has been officially launched, marking a significant phase in the project's evolution. Announced by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, this development aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's tourism strategy.

Sindalah, crafted over two years and located 5 kilometers off NEOM's coast in the Red Sea, will serve as a prime tourist attraction, bringing luxury hospitality and new job opportunities to the region. The island's design by Luca Dini integrates natural beauty with cutting-edge technology.

Sindalah is poised to enhance NEOM's tourism ambitions by 2028, offering exclusive experiences such as a yacht club, fine dining, and a golf course. It embodies NEOM's commitment to sustainability with a remarkable marine ecosystem that includes species unique to its waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)