Sacheerome's Scented Strategy: Middle East Market Ambitions

Sacheerome, a leading Indian fragrance and flavour company, is targeting significant growth in the Middle East, planning to establish Dubai as its second operational hub. The company aims to expand its global presence, leveraging India's competitive advantages. The Middle East market's demand for niche scents and flavours presents lucrative opportunities.

Updated: 28-10-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a bold move to expand its global reach, Indian fragrance and flavour powerhouse Sacheerome is setting its sights on a 30-40 per cent annual growth in the Middle East, with an aim to make Dubai its second home base, according to Chief Perfumer and Managing Director Manoj Arora.

At the Beautyworld Middle East Expo 2024, Arora unveiled the company's ambitious plans, highlighting a strategic alignment with their global vision to lead in niche fragrance experiences by 2030. He emphasized their commitment to innovation by establishing an R&D and evaluation center in Dubai.

As regional markets, particularly in the GCC, show robust growth potential driven by consumer preferences for premium scents, Sacheerome's strategy includes catering to these preferences with unique combinations of traditional Middle Eastern and global scents, while also broadening their reach across Asia-Pacific markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

