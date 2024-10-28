Left Menu

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Unveils 'Zero Se Restart': A Tale of Triumph and Resilience

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra releases an engaging digital motion poster for 'Zero Se Restart', narrating the behind-the-scenes making of the acclaimed film '12th Fail'. Starring Vikrant Massey, the story captures challenges, triumphs, and motivates audiences to persist through obstacles. The film is set to release on December 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:24 IST
Zero Se Restart poster (Image source:Instagram/ @vidhuvinodchoprafilms). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has revealed the digital motion poster for his upcoming film 'Zero Se Restart', offering audiences a sneak peek into his latest cinematic venture.

In a statement shared by the film's team, Chopra expressed, "For me, this feels like going back to the drawing board and starting from zero. I want to share this story with everyone who has faced roadblocks in life, urging them to never give up and to keep striving. As we say, Lage Raho."

'Zero Se Restart' intricately documents the development of '12th Fail', from inception to completion, with behind-the-scenes footage detailing the hurdles and victories encountered. Featuring actors Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, '12th Fail' captivated audiences with its compelling narrative. The release of 'Zero Se Restart' was announced with a poster on Instagram, promising an extraordinary journey behind the making of '#12thFail'. This inspiring film, embodying the spirit of Vinod Chopra Films' motto of the 3 E's: Entertain, Educate, and Elevate, hits cinemas on December 13.

