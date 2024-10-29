Subscription Fallout: The Washington Post Faces Decline After Non-Endorsement

The Washington Post is grappling with a significant drop in subscriptions, with over 200,000 cancellations reported after the newspaper chose not to endorse any presidential candidate. This decision has stirred controversy and speculation, especially given its proximity to the upcoming election.

NPR disclosed the figures, citing insider sources. This decline presents a considerable challenge for The Post, which had a strong digital subscriber base despite facing financial constraints. The Post's choice mirrored a similar move by the Los Angeles Times, which also experienced subscriber losses.

The editorial decision not to endorse has been viewed as politically charged, with critics like Marty Baron denouncing it publicly. Current staff and columnists warned that a drop in subscriptions could jeopardize jobs, urging readers to reconsider their cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)