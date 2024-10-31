Celebrating Sardar Patel: The Icon of India's Unity

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed Sardar Patel's contributions in integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union, acknowledging his significant role in the country's unity and integrity.

Saini paid tribute to Patel, India's first home minister and fondly known as the 'Iron Man of India', on his 149th birth anniversary, now observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

Addressing participants at the 'Run for Unity' event in Kurukshetra, Saini applauded Patel for his administrative prowess and nationalist spirit. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370, completing Patel's unfinished work on national integration.

