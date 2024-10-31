Left Menu

Celebrating Sardar Patel: The Icon of India's Unity

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini highlighted Sardar Patel's critical role in unifying over 560 princely states into India. Honoring Patel on his 149th birth anniversary, Saini praised PM Modi's efforts, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the establishment of the Statue of Unity, in furthering Patel's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:33 IST
Celebrating Sardar Patel: The Icon of India's Unity
Sardar Patel
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed Sardar Patel's contributions in integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union, acknowledging his significant role in the country's unity and integrity.

Saini paid tribute to Patel, India's first home minister and fondly known as the 'Iron Man of India', on his 149th birth anniversary, now observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

Addressing participants at the 'Run for Unity' event in Kurukshetra, Saini applauded Patel for his administrative prowess and nationalist spirit. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370, completing Patel's unfinished work on national integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024