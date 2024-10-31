Celebrating Sardar Patel: The Icon of India's Unity
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini highlighted Sardar Patel's critical role in unifying over 560 princely states into India. Honoring Patel on his 149th birth anniversary, Saini praised PM Modi's efforts, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the establishment of the Statue of Unity, in furthering Patel's vision.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed Sardar Patel's contributions in integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union, acknowledging his significant role in the country's unity and integrity.
Saini paid tribute to Patel, India's first home minister and fondly known as the 'Iron Man of India', on his 149th birth anniversary, now observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.
Addressing participants at the 'Run for Unity' event in Kurukshetra, Saini applauded Patel for his administrative prowess and nationalist spirit. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370, completing Patel's unfinished work on national integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Kashmiri Support for Article 370 Abrogation at 'Rashtra Sarvopari Summit'
BJP's Triumph in JK: An Endorsement of Article 370 Abrogation
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly's First Agenda: Article 370 Resolution
PM Modi to Unveil Multimillion Projects at Gujarat’s Statue of Unity
Unity Day Celebrations: Honoring Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity