Diwali Dazzles at Lal Chowk in Naya Kashmir

For the first time ever, a grand Diwali celebration was hosted near the historic clock tower at Lal Chowk. Hundreds of both locals and tourists lit up the night, marking an unforgettable festival of lights.

The bustling city centre, usually teeming with tourists during daylight, transformed into a dazzling nocturnal display as Diwali was celebrated with full festive vigor. The whole market lit up, engaging citizens and visitors alike in a shared moment of joy.

Officials confirmed that this is the first such grand Diwali celebration at the city centre. Tourists like Rashmi from Rajkot expressed delight, feeling welcomed by the Kashmiri community. Enhanced security ensured a smooth event, reinforcing the theme of a peaceful and supportive 'Naya Kashmir.'

(With inputs from agencies.)