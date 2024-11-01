Mysteries of Jagannath Temple Unveiled
Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced preliminary findings from a GPR survey by the ASI which show no secret tunnels in Puri's Jagannath Temple. Cracks were identified in the temple's treasury. An inventory of valuables will follow post-repairs after Kartika Purnima.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan revealed that initial findings from a ground penetrating radar survey by the Archaeological Survey of India indicate no secret tunnels or chambers in the Ratna Bhandar of Puri's Jagannath temple. The verification will be confirmed in the final report.
The survey uncovered cracks in the treasury, responding to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's call amid rumors of concealed chambers within the shrine's treasury. Despite no hidden passages, these findings bring clarity to speculations.
Minister Harichandan noted that an inventory of Lord Jagannath's valuables will proceed once repairs are done after Kartika Purnima, as the current devotee rush during the holy month precludes repairs. Cracks are expected to be addressed by the ASI after Kartika Purnima.
(With inputs from agencies.)
