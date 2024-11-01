Left Menu

Librarians: Guardians of Future Generations and Cultural Heritage

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the crucial role librarians play in intellectual and cultural development. He urged them to foster reading habits and preserve Gujarati heritage. Shah highlighted librarians' responsibilities beyond routine tasks, underscoring their influence in shaping future generations and promoting literacy within the community.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the pivotal role of librarians in fostering intellectual growth and cultural preservation, especially during his recent visit to Gujarat. He underscored the responsibility librarians hold in shaping future generations by encouraging reading habits and preserving the rich heritage of Gujarati literature and language.

Addressing librarians in his Gandhinagar constituency, Shah emphasized the need for an emotional connection between librarians and readers, urging a 30% increase in library readership with the onset of the Gujarati New Year on November 2. He stressed that the number of readers in libraries, rather than students in schools, is a true predictor of a nation's future.

Shah also recalled his formative years and the influence of a local library on his personal development. He proposed the use of software to maintain reader engagement and reaffirmed the importance of reading in nurturing intellectual individuals, distinguishing this from mere educational achievements. Shah called for efforts to sustain the Gujarati language, highlighting that successful preservation would result from encouraging Gujarati book readership.

