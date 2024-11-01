Box Office Bonanza: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' Shine this Diwali

The Diwali weekend proved lucrative for the film industry with the release of two major films, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again'. Capitalizing on the festive mood, both films received an overwhelming response at the box office on day one, auguring well for their financial success.

Veteran film analyst Taran Adarsh expressed confidence in their blockbuster potential. He praised 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' for its horror-comedy genre and 'Singham Again' for its dynamic cop drama, highlighting the diverse entertainment offerings. Adarsh was optimistic about their continuing box office prowess, hinting at a possible joint success celebration.

In his reviews shared online, Adarsh commended the films for their stellar performances and engaging narratives. Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, while 'Singham Again', helmed by Rohit Shetty, features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)