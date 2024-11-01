Shilpa Shetty Reviews 'Singham Again': A Cop Drama Spectacle

Bollywood icon Shilpa Shetty spent her Diwali holiday absorbing the intensity of Rohit Shetty's latest release, 'Singham Again'. Shetty took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm, labeling the film a 'full paisa vasool' experience, indicative of great value for entertainment.

'Singham Again', a gripping cop drama, boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepika Padukone. The film also features cameos by Salman Khan and an introduction of Deepika Padukone as 'Lady Singham', expanding the celebrated Cop Universe.

'Singham Again', the third installment in the successful franchise, builds on the legacy of its predecessors 'Singham' (2011) and 'Singham Returns' (2014), both box-office hits. Meanwhile, it faces a fierce box-office competition with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

(With inputs from agencies.)