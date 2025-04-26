Akshay Kumar Embraces Criticism as Catalyst for Growth
Akshay Kumar discusses the importance of audience feedback in shaping his career. Acknowledging repetitive roles, he strives for diversity, evident in films like 'Airlift' and 'Kesari'. Kumar remains driven by the fear of losing public interest, motivating him to continuously engage with challenging roles.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has expressed his receptiveness to honest criticism, highlighting it as an essential driver for personal growth in his career.
During a recent interaction on the Zee Music India YouTube channel, Kumar acknowledged the audience's critical role, emphasizing that their reactions, whether positive or negative, are instrumental. He highlighted that while criticism can sting, it also serves as a valuable learning experience.
Kumar addressed concerns about repetitive roles, citing his efforts to diversify his portfolio with films like 'Airlift' and 'Kesari'. As he helms 'Kesari 2', Kumar's commitment to evolving as an actor remains unwavering. Despite his fear of declining public interest, Kumar vows to continue working tirelessly in the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Bollywood: A Call for Government Support and Creative Innovation
Heist Films: Bollywood's Thrilling Journey with Saif Ali Khan in 'Jewel Thief'
Bollywood Star Salman Khan Receives Threat; Mumbai Police on Alert
Mumbai traffic police's helpline gets message threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan: Official.
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025