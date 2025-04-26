Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Embraces Criticism as Catalyst for Growth

Akshay Kumar discusses the importance of audience feedback in shaping his career. Acknowledging repetitive roles, he strives for diversity, evident in films like 'Airlift' and 'Kesari'. Kumar remains driven by the fear of losing public interest, motivating him to continuously engage with challenging roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:05 IST
Akshay Kumar Embraces Criticism as Catalyst for Growth
Akshay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has expressed his receptiveness to honest criticism, highlighting it as an essential driver for personal growth in his career.

During a recent interaction on the Zee Music India YouTube channel, Kumar acknowledged the audience's critical role, emphasizing that their reactions, whether positive or negative, are instrumental. He highlighted that while criticism can sting, it also serves as a valuable learning experience.

Kumar addressed concerns about repetitive roles, citing his efforts to diversify his portfolio with films like 'Airlift' and 'Kesari'. As he helms 'Kesari 2', Kumar's commitment to evolving as an actor remains unwavering. Despite his fear of declining public interest, Kumar vows to continue working tirelessly in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025