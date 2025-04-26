Akshay Kumar Embraces Criticism as Catalyst for Growth

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has expressed his receptiveness to honest criticism, highlighting it as an essential driver for personal growth in his career.

During a recent interaction on the Zee Music India YouTube channel, Kumar acknowledged the audience's critical role, emphasizing that their reactions, whether positive or negative, are instrumental. He highlighted that while criticism can sting, it also serves as a valuable learning experience.

Kumar addressed concerns about repetitive roles, citing his efforts to diversify his portfolio with films like 'Airlift' and 'Kesari'. As he helms 'Kesari 2', Kumar's commitment to evolving as an actor remains unwavering. Despite his fear of declining public interest, Kumar vows to continue working tirelessly in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)