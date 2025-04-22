Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack on Tourists

Actor Akshay Kumar criticized the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists, calling it 'sheer evil.' Several tourists were injured, leading to a high-level security response. Prime Minister Modi has instructed Home Minister Amit Shah for immediate action, who plans to visit Srinagar for a review meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:25 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed his horror over the terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Anantnag district. Through a post on social media platform X, he decried the incident, describing it as 'sheer evil' and extended his condolences to the victims' families.

The attack, which transpired on a Tuesday, resulted in injuries to multiple tourists who have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, the Jammu and Kashmir government has yet to officially disclose the number of casualties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked Union Home Minister Amit Shah with ensuring all necessary actions are taken in response.

Amit Shah has assured that he has briefed the Prime Minister and will be traveling to Srinagar to conduct a comprehensive security review. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has labeled the incident as 'highly reprehensible.' Meanwhile, prominent Congress figures including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have called for decisive government action following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

