Fashion Icon Rohit Bal's Passing Leaves Industry in Mourning

The fashion world is in mourning following the death of the celebrated designer Rohit Bal, affectionately known as 'Gudda'. His passing at the age of 63 has deeply affected both Bollywood and the fashion industry, prompting a flood of emotional tributes from celebrities and fellow designers.

Actress Sonam Kapoor recalled her cherished memories with Bal, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to wear his stunning creations. Similarly, actress Ananya Panday, who was Bal's last muse at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, honored his legacy by sharing heartfelt sentiments.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra described Bal's death as 'sad and shocking', highlighting the profound impact of his loss. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) reflected on Bal's innovative work, which artfully blended traditional Indian patterns with modern aesthetics, marking him as a trailblazer who inspired generations.

