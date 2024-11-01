Left Menu

Fashion Icon Rohit Bal's Passing Leaves Industry in Mourning

Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal, beloved for his innovative designs, has passed away at 63. Tributes from Bollywood and the fashion world highlight his impact. His legacy of blending tradition with modernity remains influential. Bal's passing leaves a significant void in the Indian fashion industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:43 IST
Actor Sonam Kapoor and late fashion designer Rohit Bal (Image source: Instaagram). Image Credit: ANI
The fashion world is in mourning following the death of the celebrated designer Rohit Bal, affectionately known as 'Gudda'. His passing at the age of 63 has deeply affected both Bollywood and the fashion industry, prompting a flood of emotional tributes from celebrities and fellow designers.

Actress Sonam Kapoor recalled her cherished memories with Bal, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to wear his stunning creations. Similarly, actress Ananya Panday, who was Bal's last muse at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, honored his legacy by sharing heartfelt sentiments.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra described Bal's death as 'sad and shocking', highlighting the profound impact of his loss. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) reflected on Bal's innovative work, which artfully blended traditional Indian patterns with modern aesthetics, marking him as a trailblazer who inspired generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

