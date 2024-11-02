Entertainment Highlights: Legal Battles, Cultural Cinemas, and Streaming Shifts

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is embroiled in a legal struggle with U.S. prosecutors who have denied his claims of leaked evidence in his sex trafficking case. Combs' request for a list of his accusers was also denied, as prosecutors dismissed his claims as unsubstantiated.

Comcast is considering spinning off its declining cable networks into a new entity, excluding its NBC broadcast network and Peacock streaming service, as it addresses the media industry's move towards streaming. The company seeks a partnership to expand Peacock's reach in the competitive streaming market.

Zoe Saldana embraces her cultural roots in the film 'Emilia Perez', highlighting Mexican influences and embracing her Spanish-speaking heritage. Meanwhile, 'Squid Game' creator hints at a thrilling second season with a larger cast and engaging plot twists, building anticipation for its release.

In other news, Ed Sheeran successfully defended his song 'Thinking Out Loud' against a copyright claim, while Tom Hanks and Robin Wright collaborate once more in the film 'Here', using de-aging technology to portray younger selves.

