Shah Rukh Khan Embraces Patience from Parenthood and Prepares for Next Film 'King'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his unwavering dedication to fans, took a different approach this birthday. Instead of greeting them from the balcony of his residence, Mannat, Khan chose an interactive session at Mumbai's Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Hall, engaging directly with his audience in a candid setting.

During this special event, Khan recounted personal stories, highlighting what his three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, have taught him about patience. He humorously narrated a birthday morning crisis involving his son, AbRam's iPad malfunction and Suhana's wardrobe dilemma, joking that patience grows in direct ratio to offspring.

On the professional front, Khan provided insights into his upcoming venture 'King,' involving his daughter Suhana Khan and a creative partnership with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. He revealed plans to lose weight for the role while exploring new cinematic angles focusing on age-centric themes. Enthusiasts eagerly await an official film announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)