Ed Sheeran Triumphs in Copyright Legal Battle

Ed Sheeran emerged victorious in a legal battle concerning his song 'Thinking Out Loud.' The U.S. appeals court upheld a prior ruling that the 2014 hit did not infringe on Marvin Gaye's classic 'Let's Get It On.'

The appeals court's decision was made in Manhattan, confirming the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Structured Asset Sales, which holds the rights to Gaye's song.

The ruling marks a significant win for Sheeran, his record label Warner Music, and Sony Music Publishing, reaffirming their original legal stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)