Left Menu

Ed Sheeran Triumphs in Copyright Legal Battle

Ed Sheeran successfully defended his song 'Thinking Out Loud' in a U.S. appeals court. The court ruled that the 2014 hit did not infringe upon Marvin Gaye's 1973 track 'Let's Get It On.' This decision affirms a previous ruling, favoring Sheeran and his collaborators against the lawsuit from Structured Asset Sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 02:27 IST
Ed Sheeran Triumphs in Copyright Legal Battle
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran emerged victorious in a legal battle concerning his song 'Thinking Out Loud.' The U.S. appeals court upheld a prior ruling that the 2014 hit did not infringe on Marvin Gaye's classic 'Let's Get It On.'

The appeals court's decision was made in Manhattan, confirming the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Structured Asset Sales, which holds the rights to Gaye's song.

The ruling marks a significant win for Sheeran, his record label Warner Music, and Sony Music Publishing, reaffirming their original legal stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024