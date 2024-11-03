Ed Sheeran Triumphs in Copyright Legal Battle
Ed Sheeran successfully defended his song 'Thinking Out Loud' in a U.S. appeals court. The court ruled that the 2014 hit did not infringe upon Marvin Gaye's 1973 track 'Let's Get It On.' This decision affirms a previous ruling, favoring Sheeran and his collaborators against the lawsuit from Structured Asset Sales.
The appeals court's decision was made in Manhattan, confirming the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Structured Asset Sales, which holds the rights to Gaye's song.
The ruling marks a significant win for Sheeran, his record label Warner Music, and Sony Music Publishing, reaffirming their original legal stance.
