Helen Hunt Reflects on 'Twister' Chemistry with Bill Paxton

Actress Helen Hunt fondly remembers her working relationship with Bill Paxton in the 1996 disaster film 'Twister', according to a report by People. Hunt spoke of the unique on-screen chemistry she shared with Paxton, who tragically passed away in 2017 due to surgical complications at the age of 61.

Discussing their connection, Hunt remarked, "I think we immediately had the chemistry." She explained the dynamic, saying it was a mix of endearment and challenge, embodying a realness that contributed significantly to their roles in the film.

Hunt also praised her costar Jami Gertz for her performance, stating, "She's playing someone who's such a drag," highlighting Gertz's portrayal which helped elevate Hunt's character. The film, notable for its impressive box office performance, was directed by Jan de Bont and included contributions from producer Steven Spielberg and writer Michael Crichton.

