India's Stance on Pahalgam Attack: Military Freedom vs. Political Wisdom

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, discussions emerge about India's strategic response. Prime Minister Modi has granted military freedom, while CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar advocates for a solution beyond war, emphasizing unity and political wisdom to prevent societal division during the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:00 IST
Pahalgam terrorist attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 individuals lost their lives, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided the armed forces with complete operational freedom. This decision allows military leaders to determine the mode and timing of India's response.

However, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar expressed his support for combating cross-border terror but cautioned against war as a solution, drawing comparisons with the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. He emphasized the need for political wisdom and unity to prevent societal division.

Kumar's call for a special parliamentary session to discuss the Pahalgam incident underscores the importance of addressing national security issues through democratic processes and avoiding actions that could destabilize societal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

