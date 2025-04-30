Xi Jinping Urges Strategic Economic Adaptation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday emphasized the need for strategic adaptation to global changes, according to state media Xinhua. He underscored the importance of optimizing China's economic framework to align with international dynamics.

Speaking at a symposium in Shanghai, Xi outlined priorities for the 15th five-year plan period from 2026 to 2030. He stressed that China's economic and social development should be strategically aligned with the shifts in the international environment.

Xi's remarks reflect a forward-looking approach, focusing on enhancing China's readiness to navigate and leverage global changes effectively, ensuring sustainable growth in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)