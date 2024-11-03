Ke Huy Quan Reflects on 'The Goonies' Legacy Amid Sequel Rumors

Actor Ke Huy Quan, known for his role in the 1985 classic adventure comedy 'The Goonies', is unaware of any official sequel plans but remains enthusiastic about the prospect. Quan shared with People that such rumors surface every few years, maintaining the film's buzz and excitement among fans.

'The Goonies', directed by Richard Donner with a script by Chris Columbus and a story by Steven Spielberg, starred an ensemble cast including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, and Ke Huy Quan. Reflecting on the movie's impact, Quan noted its cross-generational appeal, stating, 'It's loved by generations.' Fans often approach him to express their love for the film, highlighting its familial bonding experience.

Quan, who made history with his 2023 Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', shared how 'The Goonies' has changed the lives of its cast. His return to Hollywood was marked by a role in 'Finding `Ohana' and continued with 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. Looking ahead, Quan will lead in 'Love Hurts', an upcoming action comedy, and 'Fairytale in New York', an action-thriller.

