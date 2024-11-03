Robin Wright Defends Controversial 'Forrest Gump' Role

Robin Wright has come to the defense of her role as Jenny in the iconic film 'Forrest Gump' amidst rising criticisms labeling the character as an 'anti-feminist' stereotype. In a revealing interview with The New York Times, alongside her co-star Tom Hanks, Wright tackled the complex themes surrounding Jenny's turbulent life choices and her untimely demise.

Addressing allegations that Jenny's death serves as a punishment for her past lifestyle, Wright refuted the notion by saying, 'No! It's not about that. People have said she's a Voldemort to Forrest. I wouldn't choose that as a reference, but she was kind of selfish. I don't think it's a punishment that she gets AIDS. She was so promiscuous -- that was the selfishness that she did to Forrest.' Wright delved deeper into the intricate bond Jenny shared with Forrest, remarking, 'He was in love with her from Day 1. And she was just flighty and running and doing coke and hooking up with a Black Panther. And then she gets sick and says, 'This is your child. But I'm dying.' And he still takes her: 'I'll take care of you at Mama's house.' I mean, it's the sweetest love story.'

Over recent years, the discourse surrounding Jenny's role has grown increasingly sophisticated, with many viewers adopting a more sympathetic view of her actions in light of her traumatic childhood experiences. Tom Hanks also shared his perspective during the interview, expressing his relief over the absence of a sequel. 'It is this extraordinary amalgam that stands completely on its own and never has to be repeated. And thank God we never bothered trying to make another one. Why put a hat on a hat?' Wright and Hanks have since collaborated once more with director Robert Zemeckis on the film 'Here,' where they portray a married couple, using AI technology to capture diverse stages of their shared life journey. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)