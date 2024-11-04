Left Menu

India Boosts Ties with New Brisbane Consulate

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inaugurated a new Indian consulate in Brisbane, Australia, aimed at enhancing relations with Queensland, promoting trade, and assisting the Indian diaspora. The visit is part of a wider tour including Singapore and involves discussions on strengthening bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:16 IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inaugurated India's new consulate in Brisbane, Australia, on Monday, marking a significant step in bolstering ties with the Queensland state. This new diplomatic mission aims to foster trade, educational linkages, and support for the diaspora.

During his visit, Jaishankar engaged in discussions with key Australian figures, including Dr. Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, and local ministers. His itinerary also involves co-chairing the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue in Canberra and delivering the keynote at the Raisina Down Under event.

As part of a broader diplomatic tour, Jaishankar will proceed to Singapore to participate in discussions on India's relations with Southeast Asia, further cementing India's connections in the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

