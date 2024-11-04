Left Menu

Making Voices Count: Bengali Ballots in NYC Elections

In New York City, more than 200 languages are spoken, but only four, including Bengali, feature on US presidential election ballots. This inclusion arises from a legal requirement to support linguistic diversity among voters. The move aims to enhance voter participation within the Bengali-speaking community.

Updated: 04-11-2024 14:00 IST
New York City, known for its linguistic diversity, incorporates Bengali on its presidential election ballots, alongside Chinese, Spanish, and Korean. According to city regulations, this initiative ensures more inclusive elections, supporting communities that may face language barriers at the polls.

The inclusion of Bengali on ballots stems from a lawsuit advocating for better language access. The legal requirement mandates the city to offer essential voting materials in Bengali, aiming to enhance civic participation among Bengali-speaking residents.

This effort is particularly significant for the Indian and Bangladeshi populations. Dr. Avinash Gupta from the Federation of Indian Association highlights its importance in encouraging voter turnout and empowering South Asian communities to engage more actively in the electoral process.

