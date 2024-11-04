Quincy Jones: The Maestro Behind Music's Greatest Hits

Quincy Jones, known simply as 'Q,' significantly influenced American music with collaborations that reshaped pop tunes. He passed away Sunday at 91, confirmed by his publicist. Jones' multifaceted career included roles as a trumpeter, bandleader, arranger, composer, and award-winning producer.

A master at handling testy music egos, Jones shaped masterpieces for jazz icons like Miles Davis and produced music legends including Frank Sinatra. He organized the 1985 mega-hit 'We Are the World' and co-produced the acclaimed film 'The Color Purple,' further cementing his cultural legacy.

Jones collaborated extensively with Michael Jackson, crafting three iconic albums that revolutionized pop music, including 1982's 'Thriller,' a record-breaking phenomenon. Beyond music, his influence swept across films and TV, impacting the entertainment landscape profoundly.

(With inputs from agencies.)