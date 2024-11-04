Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Quincy Jones: The Maestro Who Recrafted American Music

Quincy Jones, a transformative figure in American music, passed away at 91. Renowned for his collaborations with jazz greats and pop icons, including Michael Jackson, Jones reshaped the musical landscape. His multifaceted career included producing 'We Are the World,' scoring films, and launching influential projects in music and media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:24 IST
Music legend Quincy Jones, whose diverse and influential career spanned over six decades, has passed away at the age of 91. Known for redefining American pop music through collaborations with icons like Michael Jackson, Jones left an indelible mark on the industry, winning 27 Grammy Awards throughout his illustrious career.

Beyond his impressive work with Jackson on landmark albums such as 'Off the Wall' and 'Thriller,' Jones also shaped the sound of other legendary artists, including Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles. His contributions extended into scoring nearly 40 films and producing iconic projects like 'We Are the World.'

Jones, also a prolific writer and producer, founded Qwest Records and Vibe magazine. His vast network of friends reflected his cultural influence, counting Pablo Picasso and Nelson Mandela among them. A true pioneer, Jones remained active in his later years, always driven by a passion for music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

