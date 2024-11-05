Controversy Erupts Over Elephant Deaths in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has accused the state government of involvement in the deaths of ten elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The party is demanding the resignation of state Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has criticized the government for failing to protect wildlife and demanded a CBI or judicial probe into the elephant deaths. The incidents occurred between October 29 and 31 in the Umaria district.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari claimed that the government and the forest department are accountable for the deaths. He alleged the elephants were poisoned and criticized the inadequate response to wildlife protection issues in the state.

