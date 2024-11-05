Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Elephant Deaths in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has accused the state government of being complicit in the deaths of ten elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, demanding the resignation of Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat. They called for a CBI or judicial investigation, citing inadequate protection and alleged corruption in wildlife preservation.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has criticized the government for failing to protect wildlife and demanded a CBI or judicial probe into the elephant deaths. The incidents occurred between October 29 and 31 in the Umaria district.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has criticized the government for failing to protect wildlife and demanded a CBI or judicial probe into the elephant deaths. The incidents occurred between October 29 and 31 in the Umaria district.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari claimed that the government and the forest department are accountable for the deaths. He alleged the elephants were poisoned and criticized the inadequate response to wildlife protection issues in the state.

